The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and acquiring D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster three-team trade. Unsurprisingly after reports about the deal surfaced, LA’s title odds also increased.

Los Angeles was at +5000 to win the NBA Finals before the reported trade. As soon as it was revealed that the Lakers are finalizing the deal to send Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz and get Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in return, their Finals odds increased to +3200, per FanDuel.

For what it’s worth, the Lakers now have a better chance to get to the NBA Finals and win than the Miami Heat, who are at +4000.

Sure enough, the Purple and Gold got a significant return in their trade for Westbrook, and they didn’t have to give their two first-round picks. The team is sending only their 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz as part of the deal.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
russell westbrook, utah jazz, nba trade deadline, chicago bulls

Russell Westbrook could end up with Bulls after Lakers blockbuster trade

Kendall Capps ·

Lakers, Patrick Beverley

Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s 4-word reaction to wild Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell trade

Paolo Songco ·

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, NBA trade deadline

Rumor: Clippers interested in Russell Westbrook if buyout is reached

David Yapkowitz ·

It remains to be seen how the trade will impact the Lakers’ performance on the court. While the odds suggest that they are trending in a positive direction, everyone knows that reality can be different. The trade looks good on paper, but we’ll never know how it’ll pan out until the players actually suit up together.

The Lakers are currently 25-30 on the season, two games behind the 10th seed that would put them in Play-In position. With that said, LeBron James and his new teammates in D’Angelo Russell Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt have plenty of work to do to get LA back up.