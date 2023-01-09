By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-21) visit the Denver Nuggets (26-13) on Monday night. Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

Los Angeles has won five straight games to bump them into 11th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers have covered 45% of their games while 60% have gone over the projected point total. Denver has won four of their last five games and remains tied for first place in the West. The Nuggets have covered 51% of their games while 51% have gone over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. The Lakers won both previous games in LA by double digits but lost in Denver by 11.

Here are the Lakers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +10.5 (-108)

Denver Nuggets: -10.5 (-112)

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

TV: Spectrum SN, Altitude

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles enters tonight’s game as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Winners of five straight games, the Lakers are surging up standings and power rankings alike. They have a great chance of covering the spread as huge underdogs against a Nuggets team they’ve already beaten twice. That being said, both victories came back in LA and with star Anthony Davis healthy. With Davis still out and LeBron questionable, the Lakers will need their role players to step up if they want to cover in one of the hardest places to play.

Backup big man Thomas Bryant has performed admirably in place of the injured Davis, but he’s been especially effective over their recent winning streak. Across his last five games, Bryant is averaging 21.2 PPG and an eye-popping 13.6 RPG. He has a tough task tonight matched up with the reigning MVP, but his athleticism could spell trouble for the flat-footed Jokic. LA is still on the outside looking in, but covering against the first-place Nuggets would go a long way in providing Lakers fans confidence in their ability to weather the storm with Anthony Davis’ return looming.

Whether LeBron is active tonight or not, the Lakers will need their guard to continue their strong play if they want to cover. The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA – meaning both Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook will need to be on their A-game. Schroder has quietly been a vital piece of their recent success. The combo guard is averaging 21.4 PPG during their win streak while shooting 51%. He’s been lights-out from beyond the arc, averaging three made threes per game while shooting 54%. Westbrook, too, has been an underrated part of their success. The triple-double machine is a team-best +61 over their last five games, averaging 15.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 9.2 APG.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver continues to be one of the most consistent teams in the league thanks to their incredible offense. The Nuggets rank seventh in scoring (116.7 PPG), second in assists (28.7 APG), first in three-point percentage (40.1%), and second in shooting percentage (50.9%). They are an elite offense in every facet and have a great chance to cover against a Lakers team they beat by double-digits the last time they visited Denver. That being said, the Lakers have taken the Nuggets down twice this season. Denver will need someone besides Jokic to step up and shoulder some of the offensive load.

For as good as Nikola Jokic has been, he can’t do it all by himself. That isn’t to say he won’t try, however, as he is averaging a near-triple-double with 25.3 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 9.5 APG. He holds the second-best odds to win MVP and is fresh off a triple-double outing against Cleveland. That being said, the rest of Denver’s players have been inconsistent in their matchups with LA.

Guard Jamaal Murray has been up and down in his return to action this season but he has really begun to hit his stride in recent games. Across their last seven games, Murray is averaging 20 PPG and 5.3 APG while shooting 50% from the floor and 49% from beyond the arc. The Lakers are a horrendous defensive team but are particularly bad on the perimeter. Murray has improved his offensive output in each of the three previous matchups with LA. A fourth improvement would surely aid Denver in covering a hefty home spread.

Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

LA is red-hot right now and despite a brutal matchup in Denver, I like them to keep things close tonight.

Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +9.5 (-108)