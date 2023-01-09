By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Anthony Davis is set to begin the “ramp-up process” for a return this week, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The Los Angeles Lakers’ star has missed a significant amount of time due to a foot injury. But his impending return certainly bodes well for a Lakers team aiming to make a run at the playoffs.

The Lakers have fared well as of late and are approaching the .500 mark for the season. But they need AD on the floor without question. He’s one of the best players in the league when healthy. However, health concerns have certainly been an issue for Anthony Davis.

Lakers’ guard Patrick Beverley previously dropped a truth bomb on how Anthony Davis’ injury impacts the team.

“Obviously there’s nothing you can do to fill the void of Anthony Davis — especially, the year he’s had this year, not only offense, but obviously rim protection, rebounding,” Beverley said. “You have to do it collectively. And as a start, defensively.”

Replacing a superstar like Davis is a near-impossible task. But players such as Thomas Bryant have stepped up amid his absence.

The Lakers are trending in the right direction at the moment. As a result, they may opt to buy at the trade deadline. Los Angeles will be a sneaky contender if they are able to add valuable role pieces around Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

With that being said, health will be a pivotal factor moving forward. The Lakers will ease AD back into game-action once he’s officially cleared to return.