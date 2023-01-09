By Enzo Flojo · 11 min read

The first week of 2023 has come and gone. With it, we have seen some shakeups in the NBA Power Rankings, with the Los Angeles Lakers suddenly surging up the standings in Week 13. Other teams like the New York Knicks and even the seemingly dysfunctional Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls are making moves. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers have floundered. Let’s take a closer look at how these teams have performed in the past week and how they stack up against the rest of the league. As for the other teams? Well, let’s find out as we rank all 30 teams entering Week 13 of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Our NBA Power Rankings have seen a lot of movement at the start of 2023. Of course, some teams impressed and surprised with their strong play. Meanwhile, others struggled after each defeat. A number of teams remain undefeated in the new year, while others have really been playing below expectations.

Previous 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings: Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2

Now without further ado, let’s look at our 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings entering Week 13 of the new season.

1. Brooklyn Nets (no change)

There is no change when it comes to who’s on top of our NBA Power Rankings this week, though this will likely change soon (more on this in a second). The Nets have continued to play like the best team in the league. That’s even if the Celtics continue to have the best win-loss record. A loss to the Bulls this past week should not dampen the mood in Brooklyn. Remember, they also beat the Spurs, Pelicans, and Heat in that stretch. A big one against the Celtics later this week is one to watch, but unfortunately Kevin Durant will not be a part of it because of an MCL sprain. That will give the Celtics or another team a chance to get on top of this list next week.

2. Memphis Grizzlies (+3)

The Grizzlies remain unbeaten in 2023 so far. They had wins over the Hornets, Magic, and Jazz this past week. Sure, those aren’t exactly elite rosters. However, Memphis also tied the Nuggets for the best record in the Western Conference. Ja Morant continues to be awesome, while the supporting cast has been solid. We’re tempted to call them legitimate title contenders really soon.

3. Boston Celtics (-1)

The Nets are nipping at the Celtics’ heels, but they still do have the best record in the entire league. They started 2023 with back-to-back losses to the Nuggets and Thunder. However, they have rebounded with back-to-back wins over the Mavs and Spurs, too. They take on the Bulls and Pelicans this week before a titanic tussle with the Nets at home.

4. Denver Nuggets (no change)

The Nuggets are 3-1 to start 2023. Wins came against the Celtics, Clippers, and Cavs. The lone defeat came at the hands of the surging Wolves. Despite that, Nikola Jokic & Co. are still at the top of the West, though they do have company with the Grizzlies alongside them. A dangerous one against the Lakers comes this week followed by tough ones against the fading Suns and Clippers.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1)

The Cavs are 3-1 so far in the new year. Their only loss came against the Nuggets, while they notched another win over the Bulls and two over the Suns. Caris LeVert is on a bit of a hot streak, while Evan Mobley has been solid inside. Of course, the backcourt tandem of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell (71 points!!!) continues to be red-hot.

6. Milwaukee Bucks (+2)

It has not been a good last 10 games for the Bucks. That said, they went 2-1 in Week 12 with wins over the Wizards and Raptors against a lone defeat to the Hornets. The last one stung extra because it happened at home and was a total blowout. Still, we see this as a net positive for the Bucks. That’s why they move up slightly in our Week 13 NBA Power Rankings. A big one against the rolling Knicks comes this week.

7. Philadelphia 76ers (no change)

We love how the Sixers have found scoring outside of Joel Embiid. In their last three games, the 76ers have been led in scoring by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Yes, Philly lost to the Bulls last week. However, they also won against the Pelicans, Pacers, and Pistons. That’s enough for them to stay among the top five teams in the East.

8. New York Knicks (+6)

Look at those Knickerbockers. They are on fire so far in 2023, winning all three of their games after the New Year and four games in a row overall. Sure, beating the Rockets and Spurs may not be that impressive. However, beating the Suns and Raptors surely is. Julius Randle has been on a hot streak as well. He has scored 28 or more points in eight of the Knicks’ last nine games. Could he be an All-Star again?

9. New Orleans Pelicans (-6)

As hot as the Knicks have been, that’s how ice-cold the Pelicans have looked, with Zion Williamson joining Brandon Ingram with an injury. This banged-up team has struggled against a tough schedule of late. They have lost to the Sixers, Nets, and Mavs since 2023 began.

10. Indiana Pacers (+2)

No, we do not think that “tanking” is still in the Pacers’ vocabulary. Yes, most people thought they would blow this roster up and tank this season. However, all we have seen is a gritty bunch that continues to punch above its weight. They have won seven of their last nine games. They also very nearly beat the Sixers a few days ago in overtime. This is a really promising young bunch.

11. Dallas Mavericks (-2)

The Mavs just lost by 11 points to the Thunder. This team just looks like a shell of itself without the brilliance of Luka Doncic. On the flip side, when he’s on the floor, they do look like they can beat almost anyone. They did beat the Pelicans before losing to OKC. Having said that, the Celtics also blew them out by 29 points even with Doncic seeing action.

12. Minnesota Timberwolves (+10)

Don’t look now, but here come the Timberwolves. We were almost ready to write them off as a playoff team this season. However, a new year seems to have given them new life. Minnesota has won its last four games, with Rudy Gobert looking like he was worth all those assets. In their last three games, in fact, Gobert has averaged 20.0 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. Ten spots up may look insane, but remember that the Wolves have now tied the Suns and risen past the Blazers in the West.

13. Los Angeles Lakers (+11)

As high as the Wolves have climbed, the Lakers beat them as the biggest risers in our Week 13 NBA Power Rankings. The Purple & Gold’s sudden surge comes on the heels of five straight wins. In that stretch, they have beaten the Hawks (twice), Hornets, Heat, and Kings. LeBron James also keeps on doing King James things. It’s crazy that he’s already 38 years old, right?! Now, the Lakers are just half a game behind 10th place in the West.

14. Miami Heat (+3)

It was a rather rough week for the Heat. They went 2-2, with wins over the struggling Clippers and Suns. However, they also lost to the Lakers and the Nets. It is still really hard to read what this team is capable of, but at least they remain at the top of the Southeast Division. That’s enough for them to return to the top half of these Week 13 NBA Power Rankings.

15. Chicago Bulls (+5)

Absorbing back-to-back heartbreaking losses to the Cavs was not the start the Bulls heading out of 2022 and into 2023. After that, however, they caught fire. The Bulls defeated no less than the Nets, Sixers, and Jazz this past week. That’s behind the high-scoring wing tandem of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. This makes them a dangerous matchup for the Celtics.

16. Golden State Warriors (-6)

We ranked the Warriors among the top 10 in our last NBA Power Rankings. Now, they have slipped and slid their way back to the bottom half. This comes after back-to-back losses to the Pistons and Magic. Yes, you read that right — the Pistons and Magic. That’s not a good sign as the team lines up the Suns, Spurs, and Bulls this week.

17. Sacramento Kings (-4)

The Kings are still atop the Pacific Division. However, make no mistake, this team is reeling right now. They have lost three of their last four games, including their latest back-to-back defeats to the Hawks and Lakers. Sure, those games could have gone either way, but they also speak to the inexperience of this unit.

18. Washington Wizards (-3)

The Wizards take a bit of a tumble here after losing back-to-back games by a combined 27 points. Washington is now in 11th place in the East and tied with the Raptors. Of course, there is still a lot of good in this team. We’re just squinting really hard to see it right now.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (-1)

The struggles continue for the Blazers. Right now, Portland is on a three-game slump. Prospects are not looking that well for Damian Lillard & Co. as they are now in 10th place in the West. They badly need a bounce-back win this week, and they can do that against the Magic.

20. Phoenix Suns (-9)

Man, what has happened down there in Phoenix? This team went from a 19-12 squad a few days before Christmas to losing nine of their last 10 games. They have not looked themselves on both ends of the floor without Devin Booker, and now even CP3 is listed as out. If these injury woes continue, don’t be shocked if this slide continues. We may even see them drop out of the West’s top 10 in the coming weeks.

The only winless NBA teams in 2023… Phoenix Suns (0-3)

LA Clippers (0-3)

Houston Rockets (0-3)

Toronto Raptors (0-3) pic.twitter.com/UP1CodNMgK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 8, 2023

21. Utah Jazz (-2)

Like the Suns, the Jazz have really struggled these past few weeks. In fact, they have won just once in their last eight tries. That was against the league’s worst team, too. Remember that at one point, Utah held the top spot in the West. Now, the Lakers have overtaken them, and the Jazz are just half a game out of 13th spot in the conference. Tanking is real in Salt Lake, I guess.

22. Oklahoma City Thunder (+3)

When your team beats the Celtics, Wizards, and Mavs in the same week, it deserves to move up in these Week 13 NBA Power Rankings. That’s exactly why the Thunder rise three spots. Again, the backcourt tandem of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey just has us, well, giddy. There’s so much promise in this squad.

23. Atlanta Hawks (no change)

After a rough last couple of weeks in December, the Hawks should feel good about going 2-2 this past week. They should have actually gone 3-1 had they not lost to the Warriors in OT. Wins over the Kings and Clippers were impressive, but a 16-point loss to the Lakers was not.

24. Los Angeles Clippers (-8)

Speaking of the Clippers … this team has yet to win in 2023. Remember that they were 21-15 right before their last game of 2022. Now, they’re at 21-21. It’s also not good that three of their last four losses have been by double digits.

25. Orlando Magic (+1)

Wins over the Thunder and Warriors sandwiched a loss to the Grizzlies this past week. In all, it was a good week for the Magic. We still do not think they can sneak into the play-in tournament, but with so many other teams sliding, who knows, right?

26. Toronto Raptors (-5)

Speaking of teams that are sliding, we now have the Raptors. Judging by the way this team has performed, we won’t be shocked if they decide to be sellers during the trade deadline. Will they let go of guys like Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby? Maybe, but it won’t come cheap. Also, we are not confident they’re still interested in making the playoffs.

27. Charlotte Hornets (+1)

The 138-109 win over the Bucks on the road is the only reason the Hornets move up a spot. I mean, who expected that, right? That could very well be THE highlight of their season. And yet they can keep on winning. They should be good enough to challenge the Raptors this week in their back-to-back matchup.

28. San Antonio Spurs (-1)

Losing four of their last five just seems par for the course in San Antonio. That’s the sad reality that Gregg Popovich finds himself in. They might also be big-time sellers in the trade deadline as they want to stock up on draft assets.

29. Detroit Pistons (no change)

It feels like in almost every game, we see flashes of how good the Pistons can be. If only Cade Cunningham were healthy, right? Maybe next season. Right now, though, Detroit is mired at the bottom of our Week 13 NBA Power Rankings.

30. Houston Rockets (no change)

The Rockets bring up the rear once again. They get an A for entertainment value, but they get a big F for competitiveness. We guess that they see Victor Wembanyama as a fortune-changer for the franchise. That’s the only thing Houston fans are clinging to right now.