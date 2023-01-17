The Brooklyn Nets (27-15) take on the San Antonio Spurs (13-31) on Tuesday night’s slate of NBA games. Head on to the NBA odds series featuring the Nets-Spurs odds, picks, and predictions.

The Nets are hopeful that their next five-game road trip will result in a winning record. Brooklyn had a stretch of 12 winning games, but their last five games have been close games, the last two of which were losses against current Eastern Conference leaders Boston Celtics and a young resurgent squad from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The players representing Brooklyn will hope to maintain its second-place finish in the Eastern Conference through impressive showings of its deep core.

The Spurs will try to find good results themselves as their recent five-game showings were all losses to the Celtics, Kings, Warriors, and twice against the Grizzlies. Gregg Popovich’s squad will try to get their young squad acquainted with their playstyle, as they currently sit 14th in the Western Conference standings and will likely make this a tanking season.

Here are the Nets-SpursNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Spurs Odds

Brooklyn Nets: -5.5 (-112)

San Antonio Spurs: +5.5 (-108)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Spurs

TV: BALLY SPORTS SW-SA

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets currently stand at the second seed of the Eastern Conference, while also snatching the second-best record in the Atlantic Division, trailing only the Boston Celtics in both. It has been a dominant run for the Nets since Jacque Vaughn took over the coaching reins, despite injuries to key players. Even though Kevin Durant’s knee injury will make him sidelined for this game, Brooklyn’s depth chart remains solid, thanks to the returns of Seth Curry, TJ Warren, Ben Simmons, and Yuta Watanabe.

The Nets sink 50.8% of their field goals, while also making 12.2 threes, grabbing 40.5 rebounds, and delivering 26.3 assists per game. While KD remains sidelined, coach Jacque Vaughn has gifted the offensive duties to Kyrie Irving, who is also complemented by Seth Curry, Nic Claxton, TJ Warren, and Royce O’Neale. The team’s last game at the Barclays Center saw the team scoring only 102 points, where Seth Curry proved as a valuable spark from the bench with his 23 points while Nic Claxton added 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead his team with his 13th double-double this season. Kyrie Irving had 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists while Royce O’Neale tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Nets are also making their presence known on the defensive end. Claxton, O’Neale, and Simmons are capable of securing the glass. The Nets lead the league with seven blocks per night while placing ninth with 7.1 steals every game. The Nets also hold a 112.6 defensive rating, good for ninth in the league. Ben Simmons remains the main man on the defensive end, averaging 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals on a nightly basis.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs have a fairly decent showing at their home games, winning eight of their 13 wins at the AT&T Center. In their previous matchups with the Kings and the Warriors, they were humiliated with 13 and 31 points losses, respectively, but they managed to keep single-digit losses against two games with the Grizzlies and the Celtics. In the Spurs’ last game with the Kings, they led 64-63 at halftime but could not manage to slow down Sacramento’s offensive adjustments in the second half. Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, and Keldon Johnson all scored 20+ points for the Spurs, while Tre Jones was the assist-maker of the night with eight.

The Spurs have shown that besides their rebuilding roster, they are capable of playing a 13-deep roster chart. Six players average double-digits for Popovich’s squad, led by Keldon Johnson who is making 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Devin Vassell follows closely with his 19.4-scoring average. Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, and Jeremy Sochan make up a defensive frontcourt for the Spurs, while Tre Jones, Vassell, and Josh Richardson lead the team in steals. Doug McDermott, Romeo Langford, and Malaki Branham have also shown flashes that they can contribute to the offensive end. Sharing the ball remains in the DNA of the Spurs, as they make 27.1 assists which lead to 47.3% field goal shooting for the team.

Final Nets-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Spurs give up the most opponent points in the paint at 55.5. The Nets can exploit this poor interior defense of the Spurs, given that they hold a high field-goal percentage. Claxton, Irving, and Simmons should take advantage of this weakness from the Spurs, so expect them to make double-digit scoring outputs. Despite Durant’s absence, the Nets should be able to safely cover the six-point advantage given to the Spurs. The Nets are also bound to make another series of wins, so fans and viewers should see another blowout win. While the 235 points over/under might seem too high, the Spurs showed their resilience, scoring at least 113 points in their last five losses. The trend is expected to continue here, so bet for the over as well.

Final Nets-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets -5.5 (-112), Over 232 (-110)