NBA action continues on Monday with a matchup from the United Center. The San Antonio Spurs (14-39) will look to end their losing streak as they visit the Chicago Bulls (25-27). Check out our NBA odds series for our Spurs-Bulls prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs come in to this game on the heels of an eight game losing streak. Their season has been marred by injuries to their young core and they’re looking for answers heading into the All-Star break. It’ll take a miracle for the Spurs to contend for the playoffs, so their focus should be on getting healthy and giving their young players valuable minutes in these games. They’ll hope to break their cold streak against a talented Bulls team.

The Chicago Bulls continue to fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They’re currently in the ninth spot and are inching towards Atlanta in capturing the eight-seed. As the trade deadline approaches, it’ll be interest to see if the Bulls plan to shop Zach LaVine elsewhere or if they make any moves to acquire another player. Nevertheless, they’ll want to get it done against the Spurs and continue stacking up wins. They’ve won their last two games against Charlotte and Portland, respectively.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs best player, Keldon Johnson, is questionable to play in this one due to left ankle soreness. The Spurs will continue to be without guards Tre Jones and Romeo Langford. Their talented rookie, Jeremy Sochan, will also sit this one out. All of the Spurs’ key players will injured and it’ll be up to their reserves to produce against the Bulls. They’ll be short a few ball handlers, so look for Jakob Poeltl to work the ball inside against the smaller Nikola Vucevic.

The Spurs have not faired well against the spread, going 23-30 overall. They’ve lost their last 10 games on the road and are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games. Not many signs point to the Spurs covering here, so it’ll take an exceptional performance from their players to pull off this upset. They’ll have to play sharp and work the ball inside while tightening up on defense against the Bulls’ shooters.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls will have the far greater advantage in talent in this matchup. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan continue to lead the scoring charge for the Bulls. A spark plug off of the bench, Alex Caruso will be questionable for this game with left foot soreness. In better news, Patrick Williams will be probably to return in this one after a small injury. Caruso provides a huge boost for the Bulls on defense, so the return of Williams will be especially important as he is one of their best players on that side of the ball.

The Bulls have done well against the spread this year and have been even better at home going 14-11 ATS in the United Center. They’ve found a nice rhythm lately and will hope to replicate recent performances against the Spurs tonight. Look for DeRozan to have a good performance against his former team.

Final Spurs-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Nothing has shown me that the Spurs are capable of breaking their losing streak tonight. The injuries to their starters will continue to plague them in matchups where they can’t afford to get behind on the scoreboard. While the number is hefty, I like the Bulls to cover this spread at home and continue their success.

Final Spurs-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -10 (-108)