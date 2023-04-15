Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the NBA Quarterfinals. We’re in Memphis, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Lakers-Grizzlies Game 1 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

It’s time for the NBA Playoffs! Now, we get to see if all the load management was worth it and how well these players handle the pressures of the NBA playoffs. The Lakers finished the season with a record of 43-39 and claimed the seventh seed after the playoff win. Moreover, they are 14-6 since March 1. The Lakers also produced a 20-21 road record, which is a solid indicator they can handle the pressures of the road.

The Grizzlies are 51-31 and are the second seed in the NBA. Moreover, they went 13-7 over the past 20 games. The Grizzlies are also 35-6 at the FedEx Center.

The Lakers are back in the playoffs after missing it last season. Substantially, the Lakers have made the playoffs in three of the past four seasons. The Lakers won the NBA title during the 2019-2020 season, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis brought home their 17th title.

The Grizzlies are in the NBA playoffs for the third consecutive season. Significantly, they have only made it past the first round two times over 10 years. The Grizzlies also have not made it past the second round since the 2012-2013 season.

The Lakers and the Grizzlies have never faced off in the playoffs before. Furthermore, they met three times during the season, with the Lakers winning two games, both at Crypto.

Here are the Lakers-Grizzlies Game 1 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Grizzlies Game 1 Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +3.5 (-108)

Memphis Grizzlies: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 227.5 (-108)

Under: 227.5 (-112)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

TV: ESPN

Stream: NBA

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers have quietly emerged as one of the best teams since the trade deadline. Now, they face a tough task but also carry two of the better players on the planet as they look to shock the world.

James finished the season with 28.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Davis finished with 25.9 points per game. D’Angelo Russell has been a bright spot since the Minnesota Timberwolves traded him back to the Lakers. Significantly, he finished the season with 17.4 points per game in his time with the Lakers. But the Lakers have a plethora of options since the trade deadline. Therefore, expect to see a lot of Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroeder, Lonnie Walker IV, Malik Beasley, and Rui Hachimura. Either of these players can produce interchangeable in a starter’s role or off the bench.

The Lakers finished the season with solid shooting, ranking 10th in field goal percentage. However, they ranked 24th from the 3-point line. The Lakers also continued to struggle from the charity stripe, ranking 20th in free-throw shooting percentage. However, the Lakers continued to excel on the boards, ranking sixth in rebounds. The Lakers produced inconsistent results at ball handling and defense, ranking 16th in turnovers and blocked shots.

The Lakers will win Game 1 if they can shoot well early and avoid falling into a significant hole. Furthermore, they must avoid committing multiple turnovers.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies played well despite plenty of drama involving Ja Morant. Now, they must handle a red-hot Lakers team that is looking to pull off an upset and send the two-seed home.

Morant finished the season with 26.2 points per game. Ultimately, he produced when he was on the court. Desmond Bane was solid, with 21.5 points per game. Thus, look for him to play a role in this showdown. Jaren Jackson Jr. played well this season, with 18.6 points per game. Likewise, Dillion Brooks finished with 14.3 points per game. But the Grizzlies do not have much depth, as they have suffered some disheartening injuries. Moreover, Steven Adams will miss the playoffs with a PCL sprain.

The Grizzlies must field better results from the field, as they finished 14th in field goal shooting percentage. Also, they struggled at the charity stripe, ranking 30th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Grizzlies also struggled to hit 3-pointers, ranking 22nd in 3-point shooting percentage. Likewise, they are second in rebounds. The Grizzlies handled the ball well, ranking 11th in turnovers. Additionally, they produced solid results on the defensive end, ranking second in blocked shots.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if they can convert their free throw attempts. Then, they must force the Lakers to shoot contested shots.

Final Lakers-Grizzlies Game 1 Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are a tough test. Therefore, do not expect the Grizzlies to roll over them. It will be a tight game until the very end, with the Lakers keeping it close, and possibly stealing it.

Final Lakers-Grizzlies Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: +3.5 (-108)