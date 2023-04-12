Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is going to miss the 2023 playoffs due to the PCL sprain he’s been dealing with since January.

Of course this injury update isn’t that much of a surprise after it was reported last week that Adams’ playoff absence is a real possibility. However, for those holding out hope that the big man will be able to return in the postseason, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins himself confirmed that it’s not going to happen.

“It’s pretty confirmed he’s most likely out for the playoffs. We don’t have definitive words on what the next steps are. It’s been an ongoing process the last couple of weeks. I think there’s more dialogue still this week with doctors involved. We want to make sure Steven’s in a good place,” Jenkins told reporters on Tuesday.

Jenkins, however, emphasized that there has been not setback or any of that sort when it comes to Adams’ injury. The truth is it’s just not healing at the rate they expected it to, leading to the decision to shut him down. Adams was initially expected to return in early March, but he had to get a stem-cell injection that sidelined him for another month.

“We thought we were making headway with the process and all that, but each evaluation opportunity we had with the doctors kind of revealed it’s not progressing like we need it to,” Jenkins shared.

“No setbacks, no reinjuries, it was just not progressing to a level. Obviously some unfortunate news, but that’s why we’re going to try to do everything possible to try to get the best decision possible for him.”

Taylor Jenkins’ comments on Steven Adams… “It’s pretty confirmed he’s most likely out for the playoffs”pic.twitter.com/oGMUfE5b46 — Steven Adams Stats (@funakistats) April 11, 2023

Here’s to hoping that Steven Adams recovers sooner rather than later. After all, he’s a big part of the Grizzlies and many would love to see him back in action with the team next season.

As for the Grizzlies, they have already made moves to fill the shoes of Adams, signing Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a four-year, $7 million deal. Jaren Jackson Jr., however, will definitely have to step up as well to fill the void Adams has left on both ends of the court.