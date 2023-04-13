Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing for a tough Western Conference Playoff series against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. A legal cloud has been swirling over Ja Morant’s head regarding an incident with a teenager that resulted in a lawsuit. However, Morant is now filing a countersuit of his own, per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian (subscription required).

“In new court filings, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant said he is the victim of slander, battery and assault after an alleged fight at his home with a teenager during a pickup basketball game. Morant said the teenager, who previously sued him, could have ended his career by throwing a basketball at his face.”

Hill also added this: “The countersuit also says that Morant received a “subsequent threat on Snapchat that appeared to be from Counter-Defendant (Holloway).”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The initial lawsuit by Joshua Holloway stemmed from an incident regarding a pick-up game. Suddenly, Morant is firing back with a countersuit, which certainly provides a massive wrinkle in this case.

It has been a busy year for Ja Morant, and a ton of off-the-court issues have popped up, including him flashing a gun at a Denver nightclub and then getting suspended. Morant is back and ready for the playoffs, but there are so many question marks regarding his future after a flurry of events.

It will take some time for all of this to get sorted out, and for now, Morant and the Grizzlies have to shift their focus to LeBron James and the Lakers.