NBA free agency hasn't officially gotten underway this offseason, but the Minnesota Timberwolves managed to make a big move by re-signing key big man Naz Reid to a three-year, $42 million deal. Reid was set to be one of the top centers on the open market, but instead, he stayed put with Minnesota on a solid deal for both sides.

With Reid back on board, the Timberwolves can turn their attention to other areas of need this offseason, and it's safe to say they have some big holes on their roster to fill. With that in mind, Minnesota could potentially find themselves targeting a pair of combo guards in Bruce Brown and Donte DiVincenzo once free agency opens.

“Reid, a key center in this summer’s market, returning to Minnesota has opposing executives waiting to see if the Timberwolves waive veteran wing Taurean Prince and his non-guaranteed $7.5 million salary, which would help Minnesota gain access to the full mid-level exception. There have already been several names linked to the Wolves at that salary slot, and they’re all playmaking, bigger combo guards such as Bruce Brown and Donte DiVincenzo.” Jake Fischer, Yahoo! Sports

Minnesota's frontcourt is in a great spot with Reid back in the fold, so the Timberwolves are likely going to spend the rest of their offseason looking to upgrade their backcourt, which isn't surprising. Brown and DiVincenzo would both be solid targets for the Timberwolves this offseason, and with free agency just around the corner, it wouldn't be surprising to see Minnesota make a strong push for one, or both, of these versatile guards.