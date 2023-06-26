Naz Reid agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract that includes a player option to remain with the Minnesota Timberwolves at least until the 2024-25 season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday. The agreement will keep the Timberwolves center off the NBA Free Agency market. This will also give him a chance to build off a stellar 2022-23 campaign with Minnesota next season.

For the entire season, Reid averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in just over 18 minutes a game. He also shot a career-best 53.7 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three. Reid ramped up his production after the All-Star break, where he averaged 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds on 55.6 percent field goal shooting and 38.7 percent from the three-point line. Unfortunately, his season was cut short after he suffered a fractured left wrist during their March 29 game against the Phoenix Suns.

After a breakout campaign, let's give a grade on Naz Reid's freshly-signed three-year, $42 million contract with the Timberwolves.

Naz Reid contract grade: B+

The Timberwolves were fortunate enough to be able to retain Reid on such a team-friendly deal. His contract is such a bargain for the Timberwolves considering his productivity and efficiency. The 6-foot-9 center had arguably the best year of his career this past 2022-23 season. He was incredibly productive in his limited minutes on the floor and served as a huge spark off the bench for the Timberwolves.

There was a huge possibility that Minnesota would have lost their backup big for nothing, especially after his outstanding post-All-Star break. Several teams would have tried to pry away the 23-year-old with a more massive contract, as well as a bigger role on the team.

But Reid did express his desire to remain with the Timberwolves. It's hard to fault him for remaining with the team that gave him a chance after he went undrafted out of LSU in 2019. He could continue thriving in his role off the bench and eventually build for a more lucrative deal, potentially in two years time.

In flashes, Reid has shown what he is capable of as a starter, which he will undoubtedly become because of how tailor-fit his game is in today's NBA. He is a solid inside presence as well as a threat to space the floor and shoot from beyond the arc. Reid has made 43 starts in his career. As a starter, Reid has averaged 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. In 11 starts this past season, those numbers were up to 16.5 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The reason why this isn't an A is simply because Minnesota has about $90 million committed for centers next season, which is way too much in today's NBA. Rudy Gobert will make $41 million in 2023-24, while Karl-Anthony Towns will earn $36 million. Reid is estimated to get around $13 million for the first year of his deal. Nonetheless, the Timberwolves had to do what they can to retain their third big man and not let him walk away for nothing.

Still, Minnesota did well in getting him on that value. His team-friendly salary makes him an attractive asset for other teams. The Timberwolves will be able to leverage his value should interested rivals want to acquire the 23-year-old. Minnesota can even acquire a piece they need using Reid's relatively cheap contract to get better and improve their chances of contending for a title.