Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has reportedly agreed to a new three-year, $42 million deal with a player option with the team, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The agreement prevents Naz Reid from entering free agency. This is a big move for the Timberwolves, who now secure a quality center who is coming off of his best season in the NBA.

The 2022-2023 season was Reid's fourth season in the NBA. He averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, both career highs, according to Basketball Reference.

The Timberwolves finished with a 42-40 record in the 2022-2023 NBA season, making the NBA Play-In tournament and eventually getting in the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. They lost in five games to the Denver Nuggets, who went on to win the NBA championship.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Minnesota made a big move in the offseason to bring in Rudy Gobert. The team also has Anthony Edwards, who is young and super talented, along with Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been with the Timberwolves for a while and viewed as one of their best players.

After the retention of Reid, the Timberwolves will try to compete with him, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

It remains to be seen if there is a way for this team to become a title contender. However, Towns' quotes that have surfaced recently indicate that he is confident. Also, Edwards seemed to flash serious upside, especially in the NBA Playoffs. It will be interesting to see if the Timberwolves eventually become a title contender with this core of players.