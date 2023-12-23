Jazz star Lauri Markkanen is not an ideal trade candidate

The Utah Jazz entered the 2023-24 with a young roster and a myriad of questions to answer. Their 11-18 record reflects that type of inexperience and uncertainty, but there is still cause for optimism down the road. The primary path to attaining that future hope goes through Lauri Markkanen.

The All-Star forward will either continue to be the face of the franchise or be traded to obtain an attractive haul of assets that can eventually comprise a prosperous core. Despite gaining traction of late, the latter option is reportedly not one the organization is expected to pursue.

“A majority of NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Markkanen will remain in Utah for several reasons,” Michael Scotto wrote on Friday. “He wants to stay in Utah, the price tag for him is too high with his looming free agency, and he can renegotiate and extend his contract after the season. Multiple executives called the thought of Markkanen being traded ‘wishful thinking.”'

This report will ideally quiet all the chatter surrounding the Finland native's status with the team. The Jazz know his value and Markkanen has found a perfect place for him to shine. It is a beneficial marriage for both parties for the time being. Until players like rookie Keyonte George and second-year guy Ochai Agbaji come of age, Utah needs the scoring punch the 26-year-old regularly packs on the court.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 8, so there is plenty of time for things to change, but Lauri Markkanen is not presently someone other executives should have on top of their agenda.