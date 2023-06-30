After joining the Miami Heat, Kevin Love went on a run all the way to the NBA Finals. As Love enters free agency, there is a long line of suitors looking to acquire the well-respected veteran.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns have both shown interest in signing Love, via Matt Moore of The Action Network. Love is debating between numerous different options on where to sign next. As he ponders that decision, the Lakers and Suns will be atop of the list.

Phoenix is fresh off of trading for Bradley Beal. His acquisition forms a Suns big three of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. But for all their star power, the Suns still need a bench. Love would be a key backup piece for Phoenix and give the Suns a player to rely on outside of the big three.

As long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are in town, the Lakers will be built around the pair. After a disappointing playoff run, Los Angeles will look to use this offseason to continue adding pieces around James and Davis. With Love playing alongside James in their Cleveland Cavalier days, perhaps James is a pushing for a reunion.

Whether it's the Suns, Lakers of any team in the NBA, whoever signs Kevin Love is getting a true contributor despite his 34-year-old age. Last season, Love averaged 8.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over his 62 games. The year prior, Love put up 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The Suns and Lakers could both use a bench option like Love. As the big man looks to go on another NBA Finals runs, he'll consider where Phoenix and LA stand in the postseason race.