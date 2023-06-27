The New York Knicks are coming off of a wildly successful season, making it to the second round of the NBA Playoffs when many expected them to be in the play-in tournament, and there are some interesting rumors regarding the Knicks' plan with free agency approaching, including potentially adding Donte DiVincenzo, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The Knicks have Jalen Brunson in the fold on a great contract after signing him in free agency last offseason. The team agreed to extend Josh Hart's option decision deadline. It is expected that the Knicks will retain Jalen Brunson's Villanova teammate Josh Hart, whether it is an opt-in and extension, or an opt-out and re-signing. Brunson and Hart were an entertaining duo last season. Now, it seems that the Knicks are looking to add another Villanova player in Donte DiVincenzo.

“There's been growing noise among league personnel about DiVincenzo joining former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York,” Fischer said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is not the first report of the Knicks' interest in DiVincenzo. He would add shooting to a team that many believe needs better spacing. DiVincenzo's shooting ability would provide that, as he shot nearly 40% from three with the Golden State Warriors last season.

Teams keyed in on Brunson in the playoffs last season, mainly in the series against the Miami Heat. The lack of shooting for Brunson to distribute to was apparent in that series.

Regardless of the obvious Villanova connections, DiVincenzo makes sense for the Knicks from a roster-building standpoint.