The New York Knicks seemingly took the league by surprise this past year with their fifth-seeded finish in the Eastern Conference standings (47-35) and clinching their first playoff series win since the 2012-13 season. Now, with a full offseason ahead of them, Leon Rose and company are likely looking toward ways to better position the club for even greater success come 2023-24.

Though the majority of routes being discussed among fans and media pundits that the club could take to accomplish such a task are often trade-related, easily the simpler and, frankly, more realistic course of action for this front office seems to be by way of scouring this year's free agency collection to add on reinforcements.

This summer, there are a bevy of noteworthy names that the Knicks should have an interest in pursuing on the open market, and, of the bunch, there are three specific names that could easily prove to be the best options for the club to add.

Knicks free agent option No. 3) Joe Ingles

After tearing his ACL early on in the 2021-22 season, Joe Ingles quietly had himself a solid comeback campaign during his inaugural season with the Milwaukee Bucks this past year.

Seeing on-court action on 46 occasions, the veteran forward finished off the year boasting averages of 6.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9% from deep. As the year rolled along, however, the returning Ingles slowly but surely upped his productivity, as he posted 8.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds while shooting a highly efficient 52.1% from the field and 50.6% from beyond the arc over his final 18 games of the regular season.

Though the forward may be a proven 3&D specialist in the association, considering his recent injury history coupled with his age (will be 36 at the start of the season), it's hard to believe that the soon-to-be 10-year veteran will receive much more than the league mid-level exception, making him a rather affordable option for the wing-needy Knicks to consider.

Knicks free agent option No. 2) Seth Curry

A popular name linked to the Knicks this offseason has been veteran guard Seth Curry, who is heading toward unrestricted free agency following a one-and-a-half season stint with the club's cross-borough rival, the Brooklyn Nets.

Though New York technically ranked fourth in scoring efficiency with a scoring rate of 117 points per 100 possessions in 2022-23, their shooting production was far from menacing as they finished 19 in 3-point percentage and 20 in overall field goal percentage. During the postseason, these numbers only managed to get worse as they cashed in on a playoff-worst 29.2% of their attempts from deep and a third-worst 43.3% from the field.

It is because of these lowly factors that a guy like Curry has been a hotly discussed option for Leon Rose to consider chasing.

Boasting the fifth-best 3-point percentage of all-time at 43.5%, the 32-year-old has found himself posting solid per-game averages of 10.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 42.7% from deep during his time in Brooklyn.

Should the Knicks be hell-bent on improving their shooting game, there's an argument to be made that a player like Seth Curry could be their best option, especially if they can snag him for just their full MLE.

Knicks free agent option No. 1) Josh Hart

Simply put, there should be no free agent higher on New York's radar than Josh Hart.

His impact on the team was felt instantaneously upon his arrival at the trade deadline this past season and his playstyle, demeanor, and relationships with current Knicks players make him a must-sign talent for the club.

Including the postseason, starting from his first game as a member of the orange and blue on February 11 the team registered a stellar record of 23-13, and kicked off his tenure with an immediate nine-game winning streak.

Through 25 regular season games played, Hart would go on to post impressive all-around averages of 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and half a block per outing while shooting a highly efficient 58.6% from the field and 51.9% from deep.

Unsurprisingly, the 28-year-old is almost certainly going to be turning down his player option for 2023-24, though Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN recently reported that he and the Knicks have agreed to extend the deadline until Thursday to make a decision.

“Hart, a priority to retain on a new deal, could opt-in and extend off that $12.9 million number for next season or decline the option and become an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign a new deal with the Knicks or another team.”

Regardless of this agreed-upon deadline extension, ultimately, New York's mindset should remain the same: re-signing Josh Hart should be priority number one this summer.