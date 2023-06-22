With the NBA Draft approaching tonight, we have a rumor regarding a player the New York Knicks would like to target in free agency, and that is Golden State Warriors free agent Donte DiVincenzo, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

The Knicks are going to need another rotational player if they do part ways with former lottery pick Obi Toppin, and DiVincenzo is a possible addition, according to Begley. A trade involving Obi Toppin is expected by many to take place on draft night, as the young player does not get a lot of playing time due to Julius Randle.

“I'm told that several influential people with the Knicks are fans of adding Donte DiVincenzo to this roster in free agency,” Begley said. “DiVincenzo a free agent this summer, so that's a name to keep an eye on.”

The Knicks and the Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade.@IanBegley with more on George, Obi Toppin, the Knicks' interest in Donte DiVincenzo, and Deuce McBride's value around the NBA: https://t.co/H3NAgbR3XK pic.twitter.com/rfhl9HZofQ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) June 22, 2023

Begley touched on a number of other topics ahead of the NBA Draft as well. There have been rumors that the Clippers are figuring out the value of Paul George on the trade market, and Begley confirmed that the Knicks had contact with the Clippers regarding Paul George, but it is unknown if Los Angeles is willing to trade him.

The Knicks do not have a pick in tonight's draft as of now, but Obi Toppin could be used to add one.

Lastly, Begley touched on Deuve McBride, saying that the Knicks have received calls regarding him, and that he has value around the league.

It will be interesting to see what the Knicks do tonight, and if they are able to add DiVincenzo in free agency.