There is quite a bit of trade chatter in the NBA currently ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, and one of the most interesting teams in the league right now is the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs are armed with the tenth overall pick in the draft, but rumors continue to heavily indicate that they intend on trading out of that slot, rather than making a selection.

Dallas' main goal this offseason is clearly going to involve them building their team around their star backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, even though Irving is a free agent this offseason. In order to accomplish that, Adrian Wojnarowski has suggested that the Mavs are looking to move the tenth overall pick in the draft in an effort to bring in a player or two to help shore up their rotation around Doncic and Irving.

“The [Mavericks] are in a situation where they package the No. 10 pick, and move back to get a player or players who they can put around [Kyrie] Irving and Luka Doncic.”@wojespn on the possibility of the Mavs trading down to get a win-now piece 👀pic.twitter.com/CMqa8UWDgz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 21, 2023

The Mavs certainly endured a rocky 2022-23 campaign, where they completely fell apart down the stretch, but they still have a ton of talent on their roster. Assuming they can retain Irving, Dallas has a duo worth building around in him and Doncic, which makes adding NBA-ready talent much more important than drafting a potential work-in-progress player at the tenth overall pick.

With the draft now less than 48 hours away, it will be interesting to see how aggressive the Mavs get in their attempts to move out of the ten spot in the draft. Chances are they wouldn't be doing this if they didn't feel confident in their chances to re-sign Irving, but if the Mavericks do indeed trade the tenth overall pick, it's clear that they will be all in on the duo of Doncic and Irving moving forward.