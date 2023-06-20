With mere days between now and Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft, the rumor mill is churning at full speed, and found revolving within its spin are the Dallas Mavericks. Per The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, it is being reported that sources are under the impression that GM Nico Harrison could realistically look to trade their tenth overall selection in this year's festivities.

“Not many sources around the league currently believe this pick will stay put in Dallas,” Vecenie wrote. “The Mavs seem to be exploring several different options, from trading down in the draft to trading out and acquiring a player who can help now.”

Considering they are just one year removed from reaching the Western Conference Finals, just took part in a blockbuster mid-season transaction to land star guard Kyrie Irving, and are led by young superstar Luka Doncic, it's evident that this Mavs team is in a prime position to win now.

However, being they just missed out on the postseason in 2022-23, it's also rather apparent that if they wish to thrust themselves back into the contention conversation they'll need to make some shakeups to their current foundation.

Enter: shopping their lottery pick in this year's draft.

Should they look to trade their number 10 selection, though they may not be able to find a legitimate superstar to add to their collection, Dallas could rather easily bring on a quality talent to help aid in their quest to rise the ranks in the Western Conference standings.

With this in mind, here are three players they may wish to consider targeting with their 2023 NBA Draft lottery pick.

Of the names that will be mentioned here today, Obi Toppin will undoubtedly be the least established. That said, there's an argument to be made that he has equal, if not higher upside.

Selected eighth overall back in the 2020 NBA Draft, the big man has spent his first three seasons with the New York Knicks relegated to a mere low-usage reserve role behind the likes of All-NBA power forward, Julius Randle.

However, when given an opportunity to receive a larger role and increased minutes, Obi Toppin has always managed to excel.

As a starter in the association, the former lottery pick has gone on to post sensational averages of 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 57.6% from the field and 44.0% from deep through 15 games.

Though a small sample size, such production shouldn't really come as a surprise considering he was a highly touted draft prospect who came into the association fresh off an astounding two-year career at Dayton where he would go on to win the 2020 National College Player of the Year award.

Adding him to a starting lineup already consisting of two sensational guard talents in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving (assuming he re-signs) could make for an absolutely electric offensive punch that would prove to be a challenge for defenses to stop both in the interior and out beyond the arc.

Though Deandre Ayton may be the center that has received the most attention when it comes to being a possible trade target for the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers pivot Myles Turner could prove to be the better all-around fit for the team.

Unlike Ayton, Turner can provide Jason Kidd's club with two vital attributes: floor spacing and rim protection.

Coming off of easily his best season in the association, registering 29.4 minutes a night, the 27-year-old finished out 2022-23 sporting stellar averages of 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 54.8% from the field and 37.3% from distance.

Over the last several seasons, rumblings have surfaced suggesting that Myles Turner could be offloaded by the Pacers, though no trade has yet to be executed.

In fact, earlier this year, he wound up signing a new two-year contract extension with the franchise.

However, perhaps a package revolving around the tenth overall pick and the concept of Indiana possessing two lottery selections and four total picks in the 2023 NBA Draft could entice the franchise enough to part ways with their $60 million man and, in turn, have them finally embark on a youth-movement with young All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge.

For John Collins, essentially take the same reasonings regarding Obi Toppin's on-court attributes and hypothetical fit within the Mavericks' rotation but add in some rim-protecting chops and proven consistency in production.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, there have already been talks between Dallas and Collins' current employers the Atlanta Hawks about a possible trade, and it's easy to see why.

The 25-year-old is a three-level scorer with an astonishing amount of athleticism and bounce.

Since 208-19, the power forward has posted impressive per-game averages of 17.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 54.7% from the field and 35.6% from distance.

Under contract for the next four seasons at a rather reasonable $25.5 million per year salary, adding on the in-his-prime high flyer could be a simple and effective way of adding that much-needed oomph to this Mavs team heading into 2023-24.