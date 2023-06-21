After his mid-season trade from the Phoenix Suns, Mikal Bridges found himself a new home with the Brooklyn Nets. The 26-year-old emerged as a true star in Brooklyn, which undeniably softened the blow for Nets fans amid the sudden departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Thanks to Bridges, a new day dawned on this team with Mikal serving as this squad's new cornerstone star for the years to come.

Apparently, Bridges was so good in the second half of last season that he has now garnered interest from opposing teams. According to ESPN's NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have received a number of significant offers for the 6-foot-6 swingman:

“Mikal Bridges is a player they have that they're going to build around,” Woj said. “The interest in Bridges around the league, the kind of offers the Nets have gotten for him, (I) think speaks to how valuable he is. (He is) a player that I think for Brooklyn, they keep in place, and then perhaps when the next big star is available in a trade.”

As Woj said, however, it doesn't seem like the Nets are willing to part ways with Bridges — at least not right now. He proved that he is a bona fide star, and it appears that Brooklyn is going to be rolling with him next season.

Woj did imply, however, that the Nets front office could also be holding on to Mikal Bridges with the objective of keeping him as a potential trade piece for when a superstar becomes available on the market. Bridges coupled with a few first-round picks could be a very compelling trade offer the Nets may want to keep in their back pocket.