The Dallas Mavericks entered the 2023 NBA Draft looking to improve their roster around Luka Doncic. While the Mavs came away with a solid prospect, Dallas was looking to swing an under-the-radar trade at the NBA Draft.

The Mavs called the Orlando Magic about a potential trade for Bol Bol, via NBA reporter Marc Stein. However, Dallas' offer was to take on Bol's contract in exchange for the 36th overall pick. Orlando ultimately declined their trade and sent No. 36 to the Milwaukee Bucks for future draft capital.

While their NBA Draft trade didn't work out, not everything is bad for Dallas. The Magic recently released Bol, making him an unrestricted free agent. If the Mavs are still interested, the big man is now available to sign.

However, Bol might've not even been in the Mavs' sights. Their true target was the 36th overall pick, adding Bol would've been a contract maneuver. Still, as Dallas looks to replace Christian Wood at center, the former Magic forward/center could still offer quality minutes if the team is still interested.

Bol Bol appeared in a career-high 70 games with the Magic this past season. He averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, both career-bests.

The Mavs tried to put together a sneaky NBA Draft day trade that would've netted them both Bol and an extra second-round pick. Unfortunately for Dallas, those plans never came to fruition. Bol is now a free agent and has arguably an easier path to the Mavs. But with a second-round draft pick no longer attached to him, Dallas' interest might've gone up in smoke.