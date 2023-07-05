The Dallas Mavericks have had a busy offseason thus far, eager to wipe away the stench of their terrible collapse to end the 2022-23 season. They maximized the 10th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, essentially acquiring Dereck Lively II (12th pick), Richaun Holmes, and Olivier Maxence-Prosper for the pick they tanked for last season. Moreover, they re-signed Kyrie Irving for less money than Fred VanVleet, and they added old friend Seth Curry back into the mix.

But the Mavs may not be done making moves to give Luka Doncic a more dangerous supporting cast just yet. The team still has the full mid-level exception available for use, and even though some of the best free agents in the market have already found their homes, there are two players that have caught their eyes.

According to Tim McMahon of ESPN, via Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Mavs are reportedly looking at Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle as potential targets to add in free agency via the mid-level exception. The complicating matter, however, is that both Williams and Thybulle are restricted free agents, so the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively, could match any offer sheet the Mavs throw their way.

The rationale behind the Mavs' interest in Williams and Thybulle isn't too difficult to understand. Williams would give the Mavs additional size and toughness in the frontcourt, and the 24-year old forward is also a resolute defender at either forward position. Moreover, Williams should feast on the open looks from deep he'll be getting with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving orchestrating the offense.

Meanwhile, the Mavs need a lockdown defender at the point of attack, and Matisse Thybulle is the undisputed best defender left in the market. Thybulle rocks up steals and blocks like he breathes in the air. The problem, however, is that Thybulle is a near-zero on offense. He doesn't shoot particularly well from deep, and he doesn't create off the dribble either. But creating offense shouldn't be a problem with the Mavs anyway.

Whatever the Mavs end up doing, they certainly need more strong perimeter defenders to round out the roster alongside Luka Doncic — and signing either Grant Williams or Thybulle helps them achieve that goal.