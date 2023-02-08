Denver Nuggets’ guard Bones Hyland is a popular trade candidate. The Nuggets will receive a very respectable return if they decide to deal him away ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets were initially linked to Hyland. A recent report added the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans into the conversation, per The Denver Post, via basketball.realgm.com.

The immense interest in Bones Hyland is understandable without question. He’s still only 22-years old and features a high-ceiling. Hyland is averaging over 12 points per game on 40 percent field goal and 38 percent three-point shooting so far during the 2022-2023 campaign. Hyland is playing just under 20 minutes per contest as well. It will be interesting to see if he earns a more consistent role upon a potential trade.

Some of the trade talk has stemmed from a rumored beef between Bones Hyland and Jamal Murray. Murray previously addressed the issue.

“It’s tough for Bones, man … No one wants to be in this position,” Murray said, via Mike Singer. “He’s doing his best. Me and him are cool, we don’t have no problems. Just trying to keep him in good spirits and know that his time’s coming.”

There will likely be even more teams added as possible landing destinations for Bones Hyland. It isn’t often that a young player like Hyland becomes available in trade talks. Although a trade isn’t imminent, Denver seems to be listening to offers for the young guard.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing situation as they are made available.