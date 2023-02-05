It looks like there may be some trouble in paradise for the Western Conference leading Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets have had some internal drama pop up lately between Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland, which seems to be a parting gift from Hyland, who seems to be heading out the exit door as the trade deadline approaches.

Murray appeared to take a shot at Hyland on Twitter recently, which led to some of Hyland’s friends blasting Murray shortly after. Murray obviously saw the replies, and took a moment to clear the air after seeing the rumors of beef between the two go rampant on social media shortly after the exchange.

Via Mike Singer:

“Jamal Murray: ‘It’s tough for Bones, man … No one wants to be in this position. … He’s doing his best. Me and him are cool, we don’t have no problems. Just trying to keep him in good spirits and know that his time’s coming.'”

It’s good to see that the pair don’t have any problems with each other, and this may have been the result of a simple misunderstanding between the two parties. Hyland certainly has had a frustrating season with the Nuggets so far, so it’s not surprising to see folks from his inner circle stepping up to defend him when it appeared as if Murray was attacking his character.

Even if there is beef between the two, though, it seems likely it will get extinguished shortly, as Hyland is likely going to get dealt at the trade deadline. It’s been tough to see Hyland flame out with the Nuggets, but a change in scenery may be best for him, and it will be interesting to see what ends up happening to him over the next few days.