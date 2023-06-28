With the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets among the NBA teams with the most projected cap space this offseason, both franchises will have plenty of free agent options to choose from as they look to take the next step forward as a franchise.

For the Kings — who have also been tied to multiple stars on the trade market — this free agency period has had them linked to players like veteran forwards Kyle Kuzma and Draymond Green.

Both Kuzma and Green have opted out of the final seasons of their contracts, making them unrestricted free agents this offseason.

While Kuzma has long been the far more productive scorer of the two, Green has earned his reputation as a championship-level defender and glue piece. Kings head coach Mike Brown also has experience coaching Green from his brief stint as an assistant coach under Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Either way, Sacramento was seemingly looking for an upgrade in their starting lineup over veteran forward Harrison Barnes, a steady if unspectacular two-way contributor. However, the Kings have restarted their extension talks with Barnes. There's no guarantee that Barnes will return to Sacramento at this juncture, but it's still notable that the two parties have taken that step.

Yet, Kuzma has been connected to the Houston Rockets as a potential free agent addition by Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer.

Although the Rockets drafted highly touted forward Cam Whitmore in the first-round of the 2023 NBA Draft, recent rumors suggest that they're trying to find landing spots for young forwards KJ Martin and Usman Garuba, opening up minutes in the frontcourt for their rookie.

Kuzma would, presumably, start.