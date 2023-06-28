The Sacramento Kings had a momentous 2022-2023 season. After years of futility from this team, they finally returned to the playoffs for the first time in over two decades. While they were eliminated in the first round by the defending champions Golden State Warriors, there's plenty to like about this team. With expectations rising for the Kings, they have some important decisions to make. Namely, they need to figure out what to do with Harrison Barnes.

As it turns out, the Kings might be thinking about bringing Harrison Barnes back. Sacramento is reportedly restarting their talks with Barnes regarding a new contract extension, per James Ham. The status of the talks is unclear yet, but the two sides are still working out a deal.

“According to a league source, the Kings and Harrison Barnes’ camp have restarted talks. No word if he will sign a new extension, but they are back at the table.”

Barnes, the one-time NBA champion, has been with the Kings since 2019. The small forward has done well as a tertiary piece for Sacramento since his arrival there. With De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and presumably Keegan Murray as their core, though, the aging Barnes might be getting pushed out. There are already rumors that Barnes might be leaving in the offseason.

After a seven-game series loss to the Warriors, the Kings are looking to bounce back next season. Making it to the playoffs is nice, yes, but they were arguably upset by an underperforming Dubs team in the playoffs. Now that they've got experience under the belt, expect Sacramento to make some noise next season. Whether that involves Barnes, though, is a question for a different day.