Rumors are that the Houston Rockets will be in play for several big name players in NBA free agency, including guys like Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez and Dillon Brooks. In order to create more financial flexibility to meet their free agency wants, the Rockets are considering a trade of KJ Martin, reports Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

“Keep an eye on the Rockets possibly trading bouncy forward K.J. Martin to create further financial flexibility. The Rockets have held an increasing number of trade calls on Martin with several teams since the NBA draft, sources told Yahoo Sports. Atlanta, Phoenix and Brooklyn have been mentioned as Martin suitors dating back to the February trade deadline.”

Trading KJ Martin would give the Rockets a better chance of being able to pay someone like Fred VanVleet. However, regardless of any trade, it sounds like they might be out on the James Harden sweepstakes.

“Word has only grown in league circles about Houston’s chances of prying veteran point guard Fred VanVleet from Toronto. While staying with the Raptors still sounds like it’s on the table for both parties, Houston is prepared to offer VanVleet a very competitive deal, while all those whispers about a James Harden return have noticeably decreased in recent weeks. The Rockets, sources said, are considering short-term, high-salary contracts in order to land top-target free agents with their $61 million in cap space. It would take a maximum contract to ultimately lure VanVleet from Toronto, sources said, which would top out at two-years, $80 million. Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, in addition to Brook Lopez ranking as Houston’s primary big man option.”

Stay tuned into the rumors around the NBA in regards to the Rockets and NBA free agency. If KJ Martin gets traded, don't be surprised if it means a big signing is coming to Houston.