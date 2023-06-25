European star Vasilije Micic is poised to make his long-awaited NBA debut. Even though his rights are owned by the Oklahoma City Thunder, exactly where Micic will be playing in the league come 2023-24 still remains to be seen.

Micic has decided to take his talents to the NBA next season, according to Christos Tsaltas of Sportal. However, there remains a possibility he won't play for the Thunder due to the 29-year-old's looming desire to earn immediate playing time while competing for a championship.

Vasilije Micic has decided to play in the NBA next season. He's in talks with the OKC Thunder and a potential trade is on the table for him. He's more than ready for his next step in the biggest stage. Story on @SportalgrG. #ThunderUp https://t.co/toqbYGtQz2 — Christos Tsaltas (@Tsaltas46) June 25, 2023

Two days after leading Anadolu Efes to the Turkish League title while taking home Finals MVP honors, Micic travelled to Oklahoma City to discuss his future with Thunder officials. It was the first time he'd met with general manager Sam Presti and company in person since the team acquired his NBA rights in the December 2020 trade that sent Danny Green to the Philadelphia 76ers, who initially selected Micic with the No. 52 overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft.

Presti was non-committal about potential plans for Micic following a Saturday press conference introducing the Thunder's draft picks, Cason Wallace and Keyontae Johnson.

Sam Presti on Vasilije Micic: pic.twitter.com/sJ3KSKkNYY — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) June 24, 2023

Micic has softened his previous stance on a $10 million NBA salary, according to Tsaltas, and even backed away from prior demands of making his league debut while playing a significant role on a contender. Given the Thunder's glut of talent in the backcourt after trading up to take Wallace, though, it's likely in the interest of both parties for Micic to begin his NBA career elsewhere.

Keep an eye on Micic as free agency tips off the evening of June 30th. While he probably won't star in the league like he did in Europe, Micic possesses the blend of size, shooting prowess and playmaking ability—not to mention high-level experience—every title-contending team could use off the bench in the backcourt.