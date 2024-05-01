The Cleveland Guardians take on the Houston Astros. Our MLB odds series has our Guardians Astros prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Guardians Astros.

The Houston Astros might be saving their season right now. Houston had a shockingly abysmal start to the season, falling all the way to a 7-19 record through 26 games. The main reason the Astros lost so many times in April was their feeble offense. Houston just couldn't hit home runs, and it couldn't get clutch hits in big moments. The team needed a spark. The Mexico City Series against the Colorado Rockies might have been just the tonic the team needed. Against the brutally bad Rockies' pitching staff, in the thin air of Mexico City, the Astros' offense took off. Houston scored 12 runs in a Saturday victory and eight runs in a Sunday win. Houston then carried the hitting rhythm it developed in Mexico to the next series it played. On Tuesday night, the Astros scored 10 runs in a wild win over the Cleveland Guardians. Scoring 12, 8, and 10 runs in three games — a total of 30, an average of 10 per contest — is the output Houston needed in order to turn its season around. The Astros still have a lot of work to do with a 10-19 record, but a three-game winning streak has this team believing it can rescue itself and climb out from the ditch it dug for itself.

Cleveland has been just the opposite of Houston. While the Astros sank to an unfathomably bad 7-19 mark, the Guardians soared to a 19-9 record before Tuesday night's loss to the Astros. Cleveland has been surprisingly consistent under first-year manager Stephen Vogt. The pitching staff is getting contributions from everyone. The Guardians are getting production from several hitters in their lineup. This team has been dramatically better than it was at any point last season. The Guardians look like a reborn team.

Here are the Guardians-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Astros Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-146)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Astros

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes (Guardians) / Space City Home Network (Astros) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians have been terrific this season. They have done a lot of things right, and the 10-9 loss to the Astros on Tuesday was one of the very rare games this season in which the Cleveland pitching staff didn't hold up its end of the bargain. After a really bad pitching performance on Tuesday, expect Guardian hurlers to deliver a much better effort on Wednesday.

This is where we will begin to find out what kind of team Cleveland has. The Guardians have inspired confidence, not skepticism, through their first 29 games of 2024.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros really have found a rhythm as a batting order. They were dead as a doornail through 26 games, drifting through a series of losses without being able to make a meaningful or timely response. That really did change against the Rockies in Mexico with 20 runs in two victories. The Astros could have left behind what they did in Mexico, but instead, they transferred that hot hitting to this series against Cleveland. The Astros look like a team whch believes again. That's ample reason to take Houston here.

Final Guardians-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Astros might be ascendant, but we still need to see more proof this is a good team before fully convincing ourselves that Houston is “back.” Stay away from this game.

Final Guardians-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5