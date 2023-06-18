If the Oklahoma City Thunder really plan on competing next season, they have a piece in Europe who could help them do just that.

Shooting guard Vasilije Micic scored 29 points — notably going 7-for-12 from beyond the arc — as he led Anadolu Efes to the Turkish League title today following an 83-74 win over Pinar Karsiyaka.

The 29-year-old's accolades now include the following:

2 EuroLeagues

3 Turkish Leagues

1 Serbian League

1 ABA League

1 Lithuanian League

2 EuroLeague Finals MVPs

2 All-Europe Player of the Years

1 EuroLeague MVP

Most interestingly, his NBA rights are owned by the Thunder as part of a trade that sent Danny Green to the Philadelphia 76ers (Micic was originally drafted by the Sixers in 2014).

And as noted by Thunder beat reporter Brandon Rahbar, he could finally play in the NBA in the 2023/24 season, especially as he recently acquired an NBA agent earlier this year.

Whether it's for the Thunder to play alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in what could be a very interesting backcourt or as a potential trade asset remains to be seen — however, the option remains there for OKC nonetheless.

“No idea if Micic is finally going to come to the NBA,” Rahbar wrote. “No idea if it would be to play with OKC or as a trade asset. He’s 29. But his talent is legit. Age wise, he still has one very good NBA contract in him.”

Overall, the Serbian averaged 16 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the Euro League this past season. Clearly having no problem with scoring or playmaking, he could prove to be a vital piece for any team in the NBA.