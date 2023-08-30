Dick Vitale is one of the most beloved NCAA basketball announcers in the history of the sport. The longtime ESPN personality is known for his infectious positivity as well as his catch phrases including “That's awesome, baby!”

Vitale vowed to “fight like hell” after revealing a cancer diagnosis earlier this summer. Vitale became cancer-free last August only to watch his diagnosis take a turn for the worse in 2023.

On Tuesday, August 29, Dick Vitale gave an update on his latest round of treatments. He said he finished his 32nd round and has now turned his focus to Hurricane Idalia, which is expected to bring high winds and potential damage and flooding to the western Florida coast on Wednesday morning.

The storm is expected to hit far north of where Vitale is staying on Wednesday morning, but residents of the area are being urged to take precautions.

Just finished my 32 nd radiation treatment – now focus is the Hurricane Idalia after breakfast at First Watch in Lakewood Ranch , Fl . Here is a look how my dry erase pad allows me to communicate as to what I will order . pic.twitter.com/gIptiwaoLr — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 29, 2023

Fans did their best to share positivity and good memories and vibes with the 84-year-old announcer.

“Love ya, Dickie V! You gave a great speech at Assumption College (Worcester, MA), back in the mid 90’s, and it was an honor to meet you. You got this, baby!” one fan said.

“Glad to see you can still eat OK. It was rough for me (Eric) in those last few weeks of radiation many years ago. Be safe during the storm. Lots of people praying!” another added.

Others playfully teased Vitale.

You'll do anything to get attention from the nurses.❤😎 — michaeljwhelan (@mikejwhelan) August 29, 2023

The greetings and messages of support continued to pour in throughout the evening. Dick Vitale coached over 200 games combined in the NBA and NCAA with teams including the Detroit Pistons and the University of Detroit Mercy.

Impressive that you can still eat. Hoping you maintained your sense of taste. I lost my mine for about 2 years. Continued prayers for awesome post treatment news and speedy recovery. I'm 5 years out now. There is hope!! — Rick Morris (@Rickmorris708) August 30, 2023

Dick Vitale has two daughters with wife Lorraine McGrath, and five grandchildren.