ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale revealed on Wednesday that he has vocal cord cancer, but the 84-year-old Hall of Famer made it clear he wouldn't let it hold him back from calling college games later this year.

“I'm sorry to share that I received tough news today from Dr. Zeitels about my throat. The tests on the tissues they removed showed that I have vocal cord cancer and will need 6 weeks of radiation to treat it,” Vitale wrote on Twitter.

“Dr. Z tells me that it has an extremely high cure rate, and that radiation, not more surgery, is the best path.”

Vitale said in June that the past issues on his vocal cord had returned, and that he'd be on total voice rest for 6-8 weeks while recovering from a procedure from July 11, per ESPN.

“I plan to fight like h**l to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall. Dr. Z feels that scenario is entirely possible. I want to say that I have been so touched by the tweets, texts, notes, and prayers, and will ask all of you to continue to send positive vibes,” Vitale's statement continued.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This time last year, I was on the ESPYS stage, asking everyone to help in the cancer fight. This terrible disease strikes so many of our loved ones, and it's now knocked on my door three different times.”

Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021, and announced last year that he was cancer-free. He has worked with ESPN since 1979, the same year the network launched, and he called the company's first college basketball broadcast over 40 years ago.

“I'm grateful for my immediate family as well as my ESPN family for their incredible support,” wrote Vitale, “and so appreciative of the outstanding team of medical experts whose dedication has such a positive impact on so many lives.”

Prayers up to Dick Vitale as he continues to battle cancer this year.