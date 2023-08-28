Nebraska football three-star wide receiver commit Isaiah McMorris will miss the first two games of the Bellevue West Thunderbirds' 2023 season due to a hamstring injury.

A video showed McMorris hobbling slightly on the field prior to Bellevue Wests's game last Friday, per KETV sports journalist Ellie French (via HuskerCorner.com's Oliver Vandervoort). It appears the injury isn't serious.

Bellevue West WR Isaiah McMorris in street clothes ahead of tonight’s matchup vs Omaha North Following last week’s game, Coach Huffman said McMorris has been “working his way back from a hamstring injury” @KETV pic.twitter.com/a0WEyXKmLH — Ellie French (@elliefrenchTV) August 25, 2023

Isaiah McMorris is part of head coach Matt Rhule's 2024 recruiting class that currently attends Bellevue West High School. The two others are quarterback Daniel Kaelin and wide receiver Dae'vonn Hall. The two wideouts committed to Nebraska football on June 24.

The program offered McMorris after his junior season at Bellevue West last year. He recorded 1,297 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 90 receptions in his first season with the Thunderbirds. McMorris transferred to Bellevue West from Millard North prior to his junior season in 2022.

McMorris chose Nebraska football over big-name programs such as USC, Iowa, Penn State, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

Isaiah McMorris' recent injury shouldn't be a major concern for Rhule. The former should be back in harness by the time the 2024 NCAA season kicks off next fall.

McMorris will join four-star tight end Carter Nelson on Rhule's receiving corps next season. Nelson chose Nebraska football over Notre Dame, Georgia, and Penn State.

Rhule continues to impress Nebraska football fans with his recruiting skills. Bishop Neumann High School standouts Conor Booth, Tyson Terry, and Caden VerMass will join Nelson and McMorris on the roster in 2025.

Hopefully, Matt Rhule's recent in-state recruits will help revive a struggling Nebraska football program within the next three years.