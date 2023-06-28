Matt Rhule has yet to coach a game for Nebraska football, but Cornhusker fans are falling in love with their new coach's recruiting skills. The latest Nebraska commitment is four-star tight end Carter Nelson, the No. 7 ranked tight end in the class of 2024 according to 247 Sports. Nebraska beat out the likes of Georgia, Notre Dame and Penn State for Nelson's commitment.

Nelson is the No. 1 high school recruit from the state of Nebraska and the 97th-ranked overall player for his class. He grew up a Cornhuskers fan and is looking forward to bringing back a winning culture to the Nebraska football program.

“We’re not going to settle for not winning,” Nelson told Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports. “We have definitely talked amongst ourselves and it’s not we believe we can get it back to that, it’s we are going to get it back to that.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nelson impressed as a junior last year at Ainsworth High (NE), catching 47 passes for 663 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also played defensive end, recording 41 total tackles, four of them for a loss.

Carter Nelson's commitment moves Nebraska up to 16th among the top recruiting classes in the nation for next year's class. Nelson is the fourth four-star recruit in the class of 2024 to commit to Nebraska. He joins cornerback Mario Buford, athlete Roger Gradney and wide receiver Dae'vonn Hall as the top recruits for the program.

Matt Rhule is tasked with leading Nebraska football to its first winning season since 2016. Cornhusker fans should be patient with the team this season, but 2024 could be a big year for the former college football powerhouse.