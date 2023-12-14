Nebraska seems to have a good chance at landing Demond Demas.

Matt Rhule is looking to make a splash in the transfer portal to get ready for the 2024 Nebraska football season. His Cornhuskers were close in a lot of games this year, but they weren't able to get over the hump, and they finished the season with a 5-7 record. The next step for Nebraska is getting back to a bowl game, and Rhule wants to add some talent from the portal to make that happen. Right now it looks like the Cornhuskers are close to getting a former five-star wide receiver.

Demond Demas was a five-star recruit out of high school and he originally went to play at Texas A&M. He then went the Junior College route, but he is looking to go back to D1 FBS football, and Nebraska football looks to be in a good spot judging by Demas' Instagram bio.

Part of Demas' Instagram bio currently reads: “Ball Catcher @huskerfootball,” according to an article from On3. That tag is the official Instagram account of the Nebraska football team.

This is interesting to see because Demas has not announced a commitment to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers did offer Demas a scholarship, but there have been no announcements made of a commitment by either party.

It's hard to gauge the situation because of the fact that there hasn't been a commitment, but if you're a Nebraska fan, you should feel pretty good about landing Demas. It seems unlikely that he would put that in his Instagram bio if he wasn't going to play for the Cornhuskers, but it is interesting that he has done it without committing.

If Demas does come to Nebraska, that would be a major pickup for Matt Rhule, and he could be a difference-maker on the Nebraska offense. In his one season at Texas A&M, Demas hauled in 15 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown. He has the potential to be a consistent play-maker, and that is exactly the type of the player that Nebraska needs on this offense.