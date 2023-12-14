What now for Kyle McCord?

Kyle McCord will continue his search for a landing spot amid his transfer portal declaration. The Ohio State Buckeyes transfer quarterback is reportedly no longer considering Nebraska football as his next destination, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

“Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord was on campus at Nebraska on Monday. Coming out of that visit, multiple sources now tell On3 that McCord will be moving forward with his recruitment, keeping his options open and looking at another batch of schools. The Huskers will not be in the mix.”

This update also comes amid the Cornhuskers' seeming interest in prying Dylan Raiola away from the Georgia Bulldogs. There is a connection to be made between Raiola and Nebraska football. For one, his father used to play center for the Cornhuskers.

As for Kyle McCord, there shouldn't be a shortage of opportunities for him to continue his college football career after his stint with the Buckeyes.

In three years with the Buckeyes, McCord passed for 3,776 yards and 27 touchdowns against eight interceptions on a 66.5 percent completion rate. He built much of his resume in his junior year in Columbus, during which he racked up 3,170 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with six picks thrown, while leading Ohio State to 11 straight victories to start the 2023 season before falling prey to the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 25 — a loss that cost the Buckeyes a likely trip to the College Football Playoff.

Despite the Buckeyes' loss to the Wolverines, Kyle McCord has proven himself as one of the top QBs in the nation, one who should have plenty of schools wanting him to lead their offense in 2024.