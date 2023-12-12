Donovan Raiola earned himself a hefty pay raise from Nebraska, making $500,000 in 2023 and 2024 as opposed to his previous salary of $325,000.

Georgia football fans may want to shield their eyes. As rumors swirl about five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola's commitment, his uncle, Donovan Raiola, signed a contract extension earlier this year to remain part of the Nebraska football coaching staff through 2024.

Initially believed to be out of contract at the end of 2023, Raiola signed the two-year extension effective Aug. 1, 2023, according to Michael Bruntz. Raiola earned himself a hefty pay raise, making $500,000 in 2023 and 2024 as opposed to his previous salary of $325,000.

2024 will be Raiola's third season as the offensive line coach on the Nebraska football staff. He is the lone full-time coaching holdover that Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule retained from Scott Frost's staff.

The news of the extension comes amid heavy speculation that Dylan Raiola will flip his commitment to Nebraska football when the nation's early-signing period begins on Dec. 20. Raiola, a consensus top-10 recruit in the class of 2024, committed to Georgia in May after re-opening his recruitment. He originally committed to Ohio State in May 2022.

What this means for Nebraska football

Before there are any thoughts of this being a move to simply get Dylan Raiola's commitment, let's set the record straight; Donovan Raiola is a good football coach.

A team captain during his senior year at Wisconsin, Raiola spent five years playing professional football before transitioning to coaching in 2012. He appeared in one NFL game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010.

Throughout his 12-year coaching career, Raiola gained experience as a coach in high school, college and the NFL, spending three-plus seasons with the Chicago Bears before joining Nebraska football's staff.

Thanks in large part to their offensive line, the Cornhuskers ranked second in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game in 2023, averaging 176.8 per game. The running game was Nebraska's strength as it scored 16 touchdowns on the ground compared to 10 in the air this season.

Whether Donovan Raiola's extension has anything to do with Dylan Raiola's future in college football remains to be seen, but the 41-year-old earned his pay raise regardless of where his nephew finalizes his commitment.

Nebraska football needs bodies at the quarterback position though and having a top recruit's uncle on its coaching staff is not a bad thing. The Cornhuskers were one of Raiola's top four schools after he broke his commitment with Ohio State, so they'll like their chances to secure his signature this time around.

All eyes are on Dylan Raiola and what a story it would be if he spurns two national powerhouses to join a Nebraska football program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.