Nebraska football recruiting is doing okay, but they did just lose a commitment from two-sport athlete JD Crisp.

The Nebraska football team was hoping for more success this year in Matt Rhule's first season, but the Cornhuskers went 5-7 and missed out on going to a bowl game once again. The last time that Nebraska made it to a bowl game was 2016, and while they were close, the drought will live on for at least one more year. Despite the struggles this season, there is still hope among Cornhuskers fan. This was just year one of the Rhule era, and the future still looks bright for this team. One big thing going forward for Rhule and Nebraska will be recruiting, and the team did get some unfortunate news in that regard on Thursday.

One of the most intriguing commits in the Nebraska football 2024 recruiting class was JD Crisp, a three-star safety out of Houston, Texas. Not only is Crisp a talented football player, but he was also coming to play baseball. He is a special athlete that is succeeding at a high level in both sports, but he recently decommitted from the Cornhuskers, and his recruitment is open.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for putting me in the position I am in today,” JD Crisp said in a tweet. “I would also like to thank Nebraska and the coaching staff for taking an opportunity on me and lastly my parents for their unwavering support but I have made the tough decision to decommit from the University of Nebraska and open my recruitment process.”

In football, Crisp is ranked as the #1100 player in the 2024 class by 247 Sports, the #111 safety in the class and the #164 player in the state of Texas. His success at two different sports has gotten him attention from Nebraska, and also a lot of other schools. Crisp finished his sophomore baseball season with a .351 batting average, four home runs, 19 RBIs and a 1.151 OPS. Wherever he ends up, he is going to be able to make a difference on the football field and the baseball field.

The Nebraska football 2024 recruiting class is still doing pretty well, especially considering the fact that they only won five games this season. The Cornhuskers currently have the #22 class in the country, and it features four four-stars and 21 three-stars. The 2023 season certainly could've been better for Rhule and Nebraska, but he still seems to have this team trending in the right direction. He's going to have to recruit at a high level to keep up in the new Big Ten, and while losing Crisp is unfortunate, this 2024 class is still doing okay.