Jeff Sims was the starting quarterback for Nebraska football at the beginning of the season, and he is now expected hit the transfer portal.

Year one of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln didn't go great for the Nebraska football team, but there is still optimism around the fan base. There was a good stretch this year where the Cornhuskers won five out of six games. However, the other six games on their schedule were all losses, and they missed out on a bowl game. Nebraska had a lot of tough close losses, perhaps the worst coming in week one against Minnesota. The Cornhuskers were starting Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims at quarterback in that one, and Sims is now hitting the portal again to leave Nebraska.

Jeff Sims was the starting QB for the Nebraska football team at beginning of the season, but his starting job didn't last long. He will not be returning to Lincoln next season as he is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a tweet from Chris Hummer.

It was a rough year with the Cornhuskers for Sims. He finished the season 28-47 through the air for 282 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions. He also lost four fumbles on the season. The turnover issue was a concern when Sims came to Nebraska as he was the FBS leader in turnovers the year prior at Georgia Tech. That issue plagued him again this season.

While Sims has struggled with the turnover bug, he could still get some decent attention in the portal. He showed this year in his limited time as the Nebraska QB that he has a lot of potential, especially with his legs, he just needs to be more careful with the football. If Sims can get his turnover problem under control, he could be a decent QB.