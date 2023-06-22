Former Oklahoma softball star Jordy Bahl shocked the college softball world when she announced that she was transferring from the program after a 61-1 season and a national championship win, but Bahl wanted to return home, where she is now with the Nebraska softball program. Bahl spoke about why she made the decision to transfer.

“It was always important to me to represent Nebraska, even being away,” Bahl said, via Barry Tramel of The Oklahoman. “I've always made it a point to be proud of being a Nebraskan. Part of being away for two years was good because, if anything, my love for this place and the pride of representing it grew.”

Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso acknowledged Bahl's emotional struggles being away from home. Jordy Bahl then confirmed them.

“My second year, instead of those feelings going away, they continued to worsen,” Bahl said, via Tramel. “That's when I started just knowing that my heart was always at home.”

Despite the emotional pull to be home that Patty Gasso cited, Bahl's performance was not hindered. She was dominant in her two seasons as a sooner.

Bahl said that she did not know how much the decision to go to Oklahoma and being away from home would affect her.

“I wasn't aware of how much I needed balance until you leave home and you're seven hours away from everything that means so much more to you than the game itself,” Bahl said, via Tramel. “And then I realized I can't love the game itself if I don't have these other things in my life that I love so much. Everything gets out of whack.”

Now, Bahl is home with the Nebraska softball program.