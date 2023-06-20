The college softball world got turned upside down after Oklahoma Sooners star Jordy Bahl decided to transfer to Nebraska. She returned to her home state, and Nebraska softball fans were thrilled with this move after Bahl's magnificent performance in the women's College World Series. The Sooners concluded a historic campaign with Bahl leading the way to a College World Series title.

On Tuesday, she had her introductory press conference at Nebraska, and she mentioned how the last couple of weeks have been (h/t KREF Sports).

“It was a week of a lot of highs and also some low feelings just because it was hard to leave what has been so great the last two years…Once I got home and started to settle in, unpack and everything, finally it started to sink in that this is real…Just very excited to be here.”

Jordy Bahl spoke with the Nebraska media this afternoon. She was asked what the past week has been like. “It’s been a week of a lot of highs, but also some low feelings, just because it’s been so hard to leave what was so great the last two years.” pic.twitter.com/Jbrv0EnOO6 — The REF (@KREFsports) June 20, 2023

It sure has been a roller coaster for Jordy Bahl. She was the Most Outstanding Player at the College World Series, celebrated the national title victory, and then days later made the bombshell announcement to transfer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Immediately, Nebraska was an option, and days later, it became a reality for the Nebraska native. Bahl's new head coach, Rhonda Revelle, was thrilled with the decision and already mentioned how this move has sent shockwaves throughout the Cornhuskers locker room.

Revelle also raved about Bahl during the press conference, even calling her a “generational force” (h/t Matt Foster of KETV).

High praise from @RhondaRevelle for @jordybahl: "People talk about generational athletes, but she might be a generational force for the University of Nebraska."#Huskers #GBR @KETV pic.twitter.com/AXTJeo18r2 — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) June 20, 2023

Jordy Bahl's move to Nebraska has been all the talk of the college softball world, and the Cornhuskers will have plenty of eyeballs on them for the next season.