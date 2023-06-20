Former Oklahoma softball superstar Jordy Bahl shocked the college softball worth when she announced that she was transferring to the Nebraska softball program, and head coach of the program Rhonda Revelle is thrilled with the addition.

“The entire Nebraska softball team is thrilled to have Jordy join the Red Team,” Rhonda Revelle said, via KSNB 4. “Jordy is an amazing young woman, teammate and athlete who we know is an incredible addition to our team both on and off the field. Having known Jordy for several years, we have not been surprised by her accomplishments as she has always been the epitome of a driven, determined and laser-focused competitor. Jordy is a winner on the inside and out, and she uplifts and inspires all who are around her. This is a wonderful day for Husker Nation to welcome back our homegrown Husker Jordy Bahl.”

Bahl was a huge part of the Oklahoma softball program winning two national championships. She helped the Sooners achieve the winningest season in NCAA history this spring, as the team went 61-1 and won the national championship.

When Bahl announced that she was transferring from the Oklahoma softball program, she said that she had a strong desire to return to her home state of Nebraska. The decision to join to join the Nebraska softball program is not a surprise. It will be interesting to see how Bahl's move impacts college softball next season. If she had stayed with the Sooners, many would have expected them to repeat. With Bahl's move, we might get a new champion next season.