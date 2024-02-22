For a show called Virgin River, the Netflix hit really seems to be getting around — as a spinoff to the series is reportedly in the works, while production begins on season 6 of the fan-favorite romantic drama.
Deadline reports that a prequel centered on the love lives of an earlier generation in the eponymous Northern California locale, is currently being developed by the streamer.
Virgin River focuses on the love story between Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson), but the show recently in its Christmas special revealed that Everett is Mel's biological father. The prequel would focus on the love story between Mel's late mother Sarah and Everett.
Sounds like the prequel will be teed up by the sixth season of Virgin River, which will feature young Everett and Sarah in flashbacks at some point. The sixth season begins production on Thursday in Vancouver, after lengthy delays due to the writers' and actors' strikes last year (in addition to mother nature).
Spinoffs from mothership popular dramas have done well for Netflix of late, like with the Bridgerton spinoff Queen Charlotte.
Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Deadline of the upcoming sixth season, “what we’re exploring more in Season 6 is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met [Mel's] mom and then also what it is today.”
He continued that the new season would explore the “relationship of Everett with the town as well as Everett and Mel.”
Sounds like there's going to be a lot more action on Virgin River in the future! The spinoff series is currently in development and Deadline reports that season six is set to premiere on Netflix in 2025.