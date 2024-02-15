Spinsters don't need chaperones!

Penelope Featherington (AKA Lady Whistledown) is gearing up for her forever Valentine, although it doesn't look like it the newly released Netflix clip for Bridgerton season three.

The first part of the hit Netflix series, based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels will premiere on May 16.

This season will delve into the romantic lives of the third Bridgerton brother, Colin (Luke Newton), and the youngest Featherington, Penelope (Nicola Couglan), whom the fans have dubbed Polin — a portmanteau of their names.

The new clip released was debuted at a Bridgerton fan event in London, which was attended by the author as well as executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

In the clip, Penelope bid Colin good night, addressing him as “Mr. Bridgerton,” using a formality at odds with how he remembers are as his childhood friend.

He then asks here, “Do you not need a chaperone?”

She immediately replies, “Spinsters do not need chaperones.”

Colin tries to cajole Penelope, but she hasn't forgotten what he said during his mother's ball regarding his reluctance to court her.

She tearfully confronts him, saying, “Because I embarrass you, of course you would never court me.”

As dear readers would know, Penelope has long harbored a crush on Colin and he has long been oblivious of it. The third season's part one promises the beginning of their slow-burn-friends-to-lovers tale.

During the fan event, both Rhimes and Quinn confirmed that a fan-favorite scene — the one where Penelope wraps a bandage around Colin's hand — will be in this season. The event also included the episode titles as well as new images from the show. The first three episodes are Out of the Shadows, How Bright the Moon and Forces of Nature.

Netflix also announced that they plan to host a Bridgerton-themed wedding for a few lucky fans.

Part one of season three's logline reads: Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

Reprising their roles in the third season are Luke Thompson (Benedict), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), Hannah Dodd (Francesca), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth) and Will Tinston Gregory) as the other Bridgerton siblings and Ruth Gemmell as their mother, Lady Violet. Phoebe Dynevor, who starred as the first Bridgerton to marry Daphne, will not return for season 3.

Joining the Bridgertons are Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker), Mrs. Varley (Lorraine Ashbourne), the new Viscount Bridgerton, Lady Kate (Simone Ashley), Philipa Featherington (Harriet Cains), Prudence Featherington (Bessie Carter), Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe), Brimsley (Hugh Sachs), Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi) and Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale).

Joining the cast this season are new characters Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis), Harry Dankworth (James Phoon) and Lord Debling (Sam Phillips). Dame Julie Andrews will continue to be the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton season three part one will premiere on May 16 on Netflix. Part two will debut on June 13.