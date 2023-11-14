Queer Eye's Bobby Berk announced in a heartfelt message that he will not be returning to the reality show on Netflix for Season Nine.

The good news is that Netflix's Queer Eye has been renewed for Season 9. However, Bobby Berk will not be a part of it.

The reality show co-host announced that he would be exiting after Season 8, according to Variety.

In regards to the decision to leave, Berk shared an emotional message on social media.

“The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design,” he wrote.

The message continues with quite a bit more but concludes with his announcement.

“It's with a heavy heart that I announce that Season 8 will be my final season on ‘Queer Eye.' It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon,” he said.

Berk has hosted the show reboot since it launched in 2018. The show has won 10 Emmy awards, which include five straight wins for the outstanding structured reality program from 2018-2022.

As for Bobby's role, he was the interior design expert who helped redesign many homes during his run on the show.

ITV Entertainment, Scout Productions, and Netflix released a statement about his departure. They said, “We appreciate the heart and dedication Bobby Berk brought to Queer Eye over eight amazing seasons. He will always be a member of the Fab Five family, and we wish him the very best.”

It's unclear what's next for Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, but as he said, we'll be seeing him very soon.