The 2023 Emmys nominations are in, and HBO dominated the nominations as series such as Succession and The Last of Us led the way in nominations this year. Elton John got an Emmy nomination, giving him a chance to become an EGOT winner.
Yvette Nicole Brown and Frank Scherma announced the 2023 Emmy nominees. Below you can find the full list of 2023 Emmys nominations.
2023 Emmy nominations
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christine Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominque Fishback (Swarm)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Ali Wong (Beef)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Matthew McFayden (Succession)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Joseph Lee (Beef)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Claire Danes (Fleisman is in Trouble)
Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
Camilla Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob's Burgers
Intergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Murray Barlett (The Last of Us)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
Keivonn Montreal Woodward (The Last of Us)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hiam Abbass (Succession)
Cherry Jones (Succession)
Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)
Storm Reid (The Last of Us)
Anna Torv (The Last of Us)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Nathan Lane (Only Murder in the Building)
Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
Oliver Platt (The Bear)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Anny Baker (Ted Lasso)
Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
Judith Light (Poker Face)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Driver-Ins, and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Host for a Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
Amy Pohler, Maya Rudolph (Baking It)
RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihamma
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul's Drag Race
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Jude Blume Forever
My Transparent Life
Pamela, A Love Story
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Dead Mama
100 Foot Wave
Secrets of the Elephants
The 1619 Project
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Beau Willimon (“One Way Out,” Andor)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, (“The Prick,” Bad Sisters)
Gordon Smith (“Point and Shoot,” Better Call Saul)
Peter Gould (“Saul Gone,” Better Call Saul)
Jesse Armstrong (“Connor's Wedding,” Succession)
Mike White (“Arrivederci,” The White Lotus)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Bill Hader (“wow,” Barry)
Christopher Storer (“System,” The Bear)
Mekki Leeper (“Ineffective Assistance,” Jury Duty)
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky (“I Know Who Did It,” Only Murders in the Building)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (“Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play,” The Other Two)
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis (“So Long, Farewell,” Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin (“The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain,” Beef)
Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)
Taffy Brodesser-Akner (“Me-Time,” Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)
Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm)
Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
The 2023 Emmys will air on September 18.