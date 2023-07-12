The 2023 Emmys nominations are in, and HBO dominated the nominations as series such as Succession and The Last of Us led the way in nominations this year. Elton John got an Emmy nomination, giving him a chance to become an EGOT winner.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Frank Scherma announced the 2023 Emmy nominees. Below you can find the full list of 2023 Emmys nominations.

2023 Emmy nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christine Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominque Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew McFayden (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleisman is in Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camilla Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob's Burgers

Intergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Barlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodward (The Last of Us)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murder in the Building)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Anny Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Judith Light (Poker Face)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Driver-Ins, and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Host for a Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Amy Pohler, Maya Rudolph (Baking It)

RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihamma

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live in Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul's Drag Race

Selling Sunset

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Jude Blume Forever

My Transparent Life

Pamela, A Love Story

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Dead Mama

100 Foot Wave

Secrets of the Elephants

The 1619 Project

The U.S. and the Holocaust

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Beau Willimon (“One Way Out,” Andor)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, (“The Prick,” Bad Sisters)

Gordon Smith (“Point and Shoot,” Better Call Saul)

Peter Gould (“Saul Gone,” Better Call Saul)

Jesse Armstrong (“Connor's Wedding,” Succession)

Mike White (“Arrivederci,” The White Lotus)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (“wow,” Barry)

Christopher Storer (“System,” The Bear)

Mekki Leeper (“Ineffective Assistance,” Jury Duty)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky (“I Know Who Did It,” Only Murders in the Building)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (“Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play,” The Other Two)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis (“So Long, Farewell,” Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin (“The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain,” Beef)

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)

Taffy Brodesser-Akner (“Me-Time,” Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm)

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

The 2023 Emmys will air on September 18.