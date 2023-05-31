The Queer Eye star Tan France just welcomed his second baby with his husband Rob. The fashion inclined reality TV star confirmed the news of their new son on Instagram. Isaac, their youngest addition to the family, joins his older brother Ismail.

Paired with the two photos of the family of four and an image of France with his new son, there was a caption sharing the news. “Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend,” France wrote. “He completes our little family perfectly.”

They introduced the baby into the world via surrogate, so a part of the caption was a thanks to her. “And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

In a People interview, Tan France and Rob talked about the dynamics of introducing a second child to their first born Ismail. Ismail came into the world in July of 2021. France suspected the 23 month old was “going to get the shock of his life” upon the arrival of Isaac.

“All he knows is that he’s obsessed with monster trucks and cars,” France said. “That’s all he knows. He doesn’t want to know anything else.”

“I’m not prepared,” said France of baby number two. “The only thing I’m prepared for is knowing that it’s going to be difficult.”

Despite his nerves, the Queer Eye star was elated. “It was the best feeling ever,” said France. “I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears, I couldn’t believe that it had finally happened again. It was just the most incredible feeling.”