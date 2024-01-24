A sequel in works for Netflix's 'Leo' voiced by Adam Sandler, after success in viewership during its release in 2023.

During a recent earnings call, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, hinted at the possibility Adam Sandler sequel. Right after its success. The film, in question, is”Leo.”

According to The Wrap, Sarandos mentioned that Netflix is seriously considering the Adam Sandler film sequel. “We're kicking around ‘Leo 2' right now; the animation team is firing on all cylinders. Leo, featuring Adam Sandler as the voice of the class pet counseling kids on various issues, became the most-watched Netflix original animated feature after its release over the Thanksgiving break.

Netflix's Adam Sandler film competed with Disney's “Wish.” More than that, Ted Sarandos attributes the success of Leo to its vibrant animation and Sandler's winning performance. He expressed satisfaction with the film's resonance and viewership, emphasizing that it, along with The Sea Beast, demonstrates Netflix's ability to create original intellectual property. This time, in the animated space.

“’Leo’ and ‘The Sea Beast’ are proof points that we can create original IP in the animated space. I’m super thrilled with ‘Leo.’”

Filmmakers Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim, along with Robert Smigel, who directed Leo, revealed their excitement about the prospect of creating sequels. They expressed having ideas ready for another installment.

In addition to Leo, Netflix's animated lineup includes the Oscar-nominated Nimona and upcoming features. Such as That Christmas, Ultraman: Rising, Roald Dahl's adaptation of The Twits, and Spellbound. All are highlighted by Sarandos as a priority under a new agreement with Skydance Animation.

For now, the plan is out there but no details are available yet. In the meantime, fans can watch Leo on Netflix, voiced by Adam Sandler.