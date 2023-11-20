Adam Sandler revealed that the Safdie Brothers' next film with him was supposed to shoot at live baseball games before the strikes happened

After basketball was a focal point of the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems, it appears baseball will play a part in their next film. Adam Sandler recently spoke about the film.

Two strikes and they were out

It sounds like baseball was going to be a major part of the Safdie Brothers' upcoming film before the strikes put a pin in that idea. Speaking to Collider, Sandler spoke about their missed opportunity.

“We're not sure right now,” Sandler confessed about the film. “We kind of missed the opportunity of baseball season because of the [SAG-AFTRA] strike.”

However, he added, “A lot of it was gonna be shot during live baseball. So it's gonna take a minute. We're figuring it all out right now. I'm not sure when it's gonna happen.”

This would make the second collaboration between the Safdie Brothers and Sandler to involve sports. In Uncut Gems, Sandler played a gambling addict constantly seeking the next big score and betting money he didn't have on games. That would be his ultimate downfall.

While the title and story of their next collaboration are unknown, reports have teased that the film could involve “the world of high-end card collecting.”

Adam Sandler is known for his time on SNL and films like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, and Grown Ups. Some of his dramatic works include Punch-Drunk Love, Reign Over Me, and Hustle.

The Safdie Brothers brought Sandler back into the dramatic acting realm with Uncut Gems. It served as a nice reminder of what he is capable of doing.