Netflix will bring together two of the biggest stars for the first time, Adam Sandler and George Clooney

Netflix has announced a new project that will bring together two of Hollywood’s biggest stars for the first time, Variety reports. George Clooney and Adam Sandler will headline a comedy-drama film directed by Noah Baumbach, who also co-wrote the script with Emily Mortimer.

The film, which has no title yet, will explore the funny and emotional aspects of growing up as an adult. Baumbach, who has an exclusive deal with Netflix, has previously helmed acclaimed films such as The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Marriage Story, and White Noise for the streaming giant. He also co-penned the smash hit Barbie with his partner Greta Gerwig.

Clooney and Sandler are both known for their versatility and charisma on screen. Clooney, who recently directed Boys in the Boat, will also star with his Ocean’s Eleven buddy Brad Pitt in the Apple film Wolfs, slated for 2024. Sandler, who has a long-standing relationship with Netflix, has voiced the lead character in the animated feature Leo and appeared in comedies such as You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Murder Mystery 2.

Netflix’s film chief Scott Stuber has praised the upcoming Baumbach film as a “funny and emotional coming-of-age story about adults.” He also expressed his excitement about working with Clooney and Sandler, who he called “two of the most talented and beloved actors of our generation.”

Netflix has not revealed the release date or the plot details of the film, but fans can expect a lot of laughs and tears from this star-studded collaboration.